WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - A fight broke out in the morning ours before school officially started that called for a shelter in place at Centennial High School in Williamson County.
According to an email sent to parents from Executive Principal Meghen Sanders, during the fight, a threat was made against the school and additional School Resource Officers were called in to monitor the campus throughout the day.
After an initial investigation through the first period, the shelter in place was lifted.
The school and the Sheriff's Office are continuing to investigate the entirety of the incident that occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.