A mid-state shelter has had to overcome obstacle after obstacle and that was before the pandemic even began.
Now the volunteers who run it are facing a new challenge: they have a waitlist with more people needing their services than ever before.
You can help.
The Room in the Inn of Columbia provides so much more than shelter.
They help people like Betty Long with transportation, job placement and education.
"I don't know what I'd do with out it because I still depend on them a lot for help," said Long in September of 2019.
That month, the Fire Marshall shut them down saying they needed a sprinkler system at the Westminster Presbyterian Church where people were being housed.
Unable to afford it, the shelter was faced with the possibility of having to turn needing families away.
"I was heartbroken, and I gathered the elders together and we cried. It was like a death," said Reverend Jeff Kane who founded the Room in the Inn of Columbia.
Fortunately, the non-profit persevered by partnering with the Columbia Inn hotel.
At the time, they were helping three families.
Then Covid-19 hit.
Now, they're housing 18 families and have another 15 on a waitlist.
"You look into children's eyes, or young mother's eyes and you tell them, 'Can you sleep in your car one more night, or is there an auntie, or grandmother, or somewhere you can sleep? We're working as hard as we can,'" said Kane.
It's why the shelter, along with sponsors TriStar Bank and Asgard Brewing Company, are now hosting their first ever Okoberfest Fundraiser.
"We're hoping for a sell out crowd," said Kane.
Kane said he believes they'll get it because, despite a Fire Marshall shut down, a global pandemic and an economic crisis, Kane and his volunteers have what it takes: faith.
"Time and time again, when we think we can't go any further, God just keeps providing and people keep showing up," said Kane.
The Oktoberfest fundraiser takes place September 25th, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
To buy tickets visit: OktoberfestColumbiaTN.com
It costs about $800 a month to house a family.
If you can't attend the event but would like to donate, call the Westminster Presbyterian Church at (931) 388-3703.
