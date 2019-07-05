NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An event fallen officer John Anderson was very passionate about will be dedicated to him.
Metro Animal Care and Control will put on the annual Shelter Cup Hockey Tournament Saturday. Anderson was an avid hockey player and fan of the sport. In fact, several of the first few photos Metro Police sent out of Anderson were him posing with his teammates at the last Shelter Cup.
"We're going to do a moment of silence before every game; that moment of silence will be led by Jimmy Kanlls who was really close with John Anderson," Shelter Cup organizer Jeff Mendolla said.
The adoption event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m. with the hockey tournament starting at 1 p.m. Things are expected to conclude around 5 p.m. with all the money from players and donations going to the shelter.
