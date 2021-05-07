CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY, (WSMV) - Bombshell developments keep dropping in the weeks leading up to the trial of the former American Airlines pilot and Army major charged with a triple-murder.

Christian "Kit" Martin is charged in the 2015 murders of three of his neighbors in the town of Pembroke, Kentucky.

News4 Investigates has revealed connections to the victims and Martin, including that one of the victims, Cal Phillips, was gunned down in his home just weeks before he was set to testify in Martin's court martial.

Box of new evidence found in high profile triple murder case Today, attorneys disclosed that a box of evidence has been uncovered regarding the triple murder case from 2015 involving a former American Airlines pilot.

In a hearing Thursday, prosecutor's stated that a member of Phillips' family found shell casings on the back porch of Phillips' home, five months after the murders.

It is unclear how those shell casings fit into the prosecution's case.

The trial is set to begin in June.