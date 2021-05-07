CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY, (WSMV) - Bombshell developments keep dropping in the weeks leading up to the trial of the former American Airlines pilot and Army major charged with a triple-murder. 

Christian "Kit" Martin is charged in the 2015 murders of three of his neighbors in the town of Pembroke, Kentucky. 

Pilot Christian R. Martin mugshot

This undated photo provided by the Christian County (Ky.) Detention Center shows Christian R. Martin. Martin, a pilot for an American Airlines subsidiary was arrested Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the 2015 shooting deaths of three people in Kentucky, the state attorney general announced.

News4 Investigates has revealed connections to the victims and Martin, including that one of the victims, Cal Phillips, was gunned down in his home just weeks before he was set to testify in Martin's court martial. 

In a hearing Thursday, prosecutor's stated that a member of Phillips' family found shell casings on the back porch of Phillips' home, five months after the murders. 

It is unclear how those shell casings fit into the prosecution's case. 

The trial is set to begin in June. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Chief Investigative Reporter

Jeremy Finley is the chief investigator for News4 Investigates. His reporting has resulted in criminal convictions, legislative hearings before the U.S. Congress, and the payout of more than a million dollars to scam victims.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.