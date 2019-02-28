A Shelbyville woman is crying out for help after her 2-week-old great-grandchild was kidnapped by his own father.
Margaret Holman said her daughter is stuck in an abusive relationship, and the baby and three other children are in danger.
“She said he was after her with a gun,” Holman recalled of the first time she learned the relationship was violent. “I just want her to get some help. And I want the child that I got to get away from her.” Holman looks after her 10-year-old granddaughter as much as she can, but she wants to care for her full time.
According to Holman, Beau Beecham is abusing her granddaughter. Beecham was arrested Wednesday for kidnapping her 2-week-old grandson. At last check, the baby is in the hospital.
“Something is going to happen and I don't want the kids to be there because I don't know what he'll do to them,” Holman said.
Holman’s granddaughter has four children in all. Two boys are with their father. Holman is hoping for custody of the 10-year-old, but it’s complicated.
“The mom or the victim of domestic violence would have to probably take that first step,” Domestic Violence Counselor Kimery Cockrell explained.
According to an expert at Davidson County Juvenile Court, there must be proof there's abuse or neglect to even begin the process for custody. If it's neither of those, a person has to prove there are material changes in a child’s living situation. She highly recommends hiring an attorney.
“All I want to do is to get this child somewhere to know she has a stable home if I get sick or leave this earth or something. That's all I want is to know these children are taken care of. I've almost given up on her.”
News4 reached out to DCS. The State does not have an open investigation into this case.
