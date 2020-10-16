Shelbyville vs Summit football game canceled due to COVID-19

The high school football game between Shelbyville and Summit has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Shelbyville Football posted on its Facebook page they "will be back at it next week."
Tonight's game is cancelled. Shelbyville forfeits. @wcsSHS @SummitSquad @cspulliam @wcsCOAthletics @GridSummit @SHSGridironClub @springhillhmpg @Tennessean @wherald @joe_t_williams @mopatton_sports— Summit Spartans Athletics (TN) (@wcsSHSAthletics) October 16, 2020
Anyone who purchased tickets online for the game will receive reimbursement.
The first round of the playoffs begin Nov. 6.
Both Shelbyville and Summit football teams still have two more regular season games remaining on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
Stay with News 4 for updates on this story.
