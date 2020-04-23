SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Tyson Plant will temporarily close for deep cleaning this weekend and Monday after a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases, according the union representing workers at that location.
Randy Hadley, president of the Mid-South Council for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, said they had originally asked Tyson to close for ten days to clean after COVID-19 cases rose from 17 to 76.
“I would sum it up that (workers are) scared,” Hadley said.
Hadley told News4 Investigates that they are pleased with the temporary shut down that will last for three days, citing that Tyson took a bold move to get enough protective equipment.
“Tyson rented – leased a jet – flew to China, so they could get PPE’s,” Hadley said.
The temporary shut down of the plant comes after Metro health officials said 120 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville tested positive for COVID-19. The plant in Goodlettsville itself has about 1,600 employees.
Workers at the Goodlettsville plant tell News4 Investigates that they are getting no information on the status of COVID-19 cases, and were only given masks to wear after 40 employees tested positive.
Dr. Michael Caldwell, director of the Metro Health Department, said he, and representatives from the CDC, the USDA and the state health department toured the Goodlessville plant Wednesday.
“Do we have the authority to shut this plant down? Well, yes,” Caldwell said. “At this point, in consultation with the CDC and the department of health, I do not feel that is necessary.”
A spokesman for Tyson confirmed that the plant will reopen on Tuesday but would not confirm when the cleaning would start, saying the plant is usually closed on weekends though employees do sometimes work Saturdays.
Hadley said workers are known to work both Saturday and Sunday, so the union will be instructing them not to go to work this weekend or Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.