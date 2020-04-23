SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Tyson Plant will close this weekend for cleaning after a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the plant.
Rep. Randy Hadley of the RWDSU Union, which represents the Shelbyville Tyson Plant workers, confirmed to NEWS4 that the plant will close Friday night for the cleaning. The plant will remain closed Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said a cluster of positive cases is at the plant in Shelbyvile. The announcement was made during the Wednesday afternoon daily press briefing.
That news came after Metro health officials said 120 workers at the Tyson Foods plant in Goodlettsville tested positive for COVID-19. The plant in Goodlettsville itself has about 1,600 employees.
For the positive cases at the plant in Goodlettsville, Metro Public Health is conducting contact tracing among the confirmed cases of Davidson County residents. Plant employees who are residents of other counties will be monitored by the health departments where they live.
NEWS4 has reached out to Tyson rep for comment, but has not heard back from them.
RWDSU Union does not represent the workers at the plant in Goodlettsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.