SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Athletes always look like the gold standard of perfect health, but as we’ve seen, COVID-19 affects people in many ways. Teenage football players are not immune.
“In November I started showing my first signs of COVID — which at the time, I had a very rare symptom.”
17-year-old Cayden Puckett’s rare symptom: a rash all over his body.
“We really had no idea where this was coming from,” he said.
After being tested twice, the Shelbyville Central High School football player tested positive for COVID.
He started feeling relief until the beginning of the new year when he went back to the gym for football conditioning.
“I had extreme fatigue, just didn’t feel my normal self, like there was something keeping me down physically, something that I couldn’t overcome,” he said.
The Pucketts were frustrated when Cayden’s blood tests came back normal. But finally, imaging showed multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children and post-COVID myocarditis.
“Myocarditis has been around, that’s a thing. But where the confusion comes in is when you add post-COVID to any of this,” Cayden’s mother Erin said.
And now they’re still looking for answers for Cayden, who is being told to do as little as possible.
“Going to the mailbox needs to be the extent of physical activity,” he said.
“It just takes time for the inflammation to leave the heart but that’s a frustrating answer, and just giving it time is just very hard, it’s extremely hard for us,” Cayden’s dad Josh said. “I can’t imagine how it is for him.”
Now Cayden wants to share the awareness of MIS-C, because just in Shelbyville, two other kids also have this issue after COVID.
“This is not a life any kid or teenager wants to live, being in that room for half a year,” Cayden said. “So just to prevent that, please tell anybody you can that’s something’s wrong and keep fighting until you find answers.”
