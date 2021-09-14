Shelbyville teen killed in laundromat parking lot

SHELBYVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Shelbyville Police are working to investigate the killing of a 14-year-old Monday night.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry just after 9 p.m. According to police, the 14-year-old was with his parents and his 22-year-old brother at the laundromat in the 1200 block of North Main Street.
Police said his parents left in a separate car while the 14-year-old and his brother were wrapping up and had gotten into their car. That's when police said a man came up and unloaded a handgun into car.
Police said the 14-year-old may have been hit multiple times, but there was one shot to the back of the head that killed him instantly.
Multiple people called 911 about the deadly shooting and detectives are trying to locate any surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.
News4 is following up on this story and will have updates on air and online.
