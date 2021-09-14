SHELBYVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Shelbyville Police are working to investigate the killing of a 14-year-old Monday night.
According to police, the shooting occurred in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry just after 9 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant Charles Merlo at 931-684-5811.
News4 has reached out for further information regarding this investigation.
