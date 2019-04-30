SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in locating a missing teen last seen on Sunday.
Alejandro Garcia, 17, is believed to be distraught. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. When he was last seen, he was wearing a red shirt similar to the one in the picture.
If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.
