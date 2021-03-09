SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Shelbyville Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Monday evening.
Police were dispatched to the Oak Knoll apartments, 1304 Union St., were dispatched just after 5 p.m. after a call of shots fired were received. Police found two men dead from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police believe John Jaykus, 47, of Shelbyville, found his wife with a male co-worker. As his wife and the co-worker arrived at Oak Knoll apartments, Jaykus exited his vehicle, approached the male passenger and shot and killed him before turning the gun on himself.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
