SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Shelbyville Police Department is warning residents of a new scam call that is making the rounds around the area.
Investigators said scammers are pretending to be from Shelbyville Police Department and are soliciting money from residents to keep them from being arrested.
Investigators say this is a scam and to ignore the calls.
"Shelbyville Police Department will never solicit money from individuals in lieu of being arrested or having a warrant served," said the department in a post on Facebook.
If you believe you're the victim of this scam, contact police immediately.
