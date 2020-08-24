(WSMV) - The Shelbyville, TN, pastor held hostage for several months in India was one of the people introduced by President Donald Trump on the first night of the Republican National Convention.
Bryan Nerren was one of six people at the White House to thank the President for his efforts in rescuing them from foreign countries.
Nerren was jailed and held in Indian for months after going overseas to provide aid to children in Nepal. He finally returned home in May and was reunited with his family.
He got his chance to thank the President for helping with his case on Monday night.
“On behalf of my family, thank you. Thanks for getting us home during the darkest time for my family,” Nerren said. “Your letter to my wife came and it gave her the hope and peace. From that time forward, as more people got involved in India, more peaceful and the hope was there.”
Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn was also involved in the efforts to bring Nerren home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.