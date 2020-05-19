NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Bryan Nerren is back on American soil after being held in India for the last seven and a half months.
Nerren left October 3rd for a mission trip but Indian authorities accused him of coming into the country without the right paperwork and for not paying a required fee for the amount of money he was carrying. He said he was planning to use the cash for the mission work.
Nerren's wife Rhonda says it's been a roller coaster of emotions trying to get him back to the US because there were several back and forths between the two countries. She believes they were finally able to come to a deal with the help of the State Department, the American Center for Justice and Law, representation in India, and "lots and lots of paperwork, and really it's a miracle," says Rhonda.
"It’s the best feeling in the world that I can actually not have to look at him through a screen and that I can actually feel him and hold him," she said.
Dozens of family and church members waited for Nerren's arrival at BNA Tuesday night, which happened just after 9:30 p.m..
Nerren told News4 live at 10 p.m. about the relief he had being home, especially after being jailed and then held in a hotel room for more than half a year.
Watch the interview with News4's Ryan Breslin in the video player above.
