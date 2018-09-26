SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The suspect in a fatal stabbing early Wednesday morning has been placed on the TBI Most Wanted list.
Jesse Ray Laurin, 32 is wanted by Shelbyville Police on a charge of second degree murder, according to the TBI.
Officers responded to the scene on Choctaw Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim, but he later died from his injuries.
Jesse Ray Laurin, 32, is 5-10 and weighs around 167 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.
The victim's name has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest. You can also call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or Crime Stoppers at 931-685-4300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.