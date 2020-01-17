CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - A Shelbyville man will spend 50 years in prison after being sentenced Wednesday in federal court on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.
Court records show 37-year-old Brad Anthony Majors agreed to plead guilty in May 2019 to the charges against him. In addition to serving 600 months in prison, he will be under supervised release for an additional 15 years after he gets out of jail and will have to register as a sex offender and comply with special sex offender conditions during his release.
In November 2018, investigators learned Majors had been abusing an 8-year-old victim after the child's mother reported the abuse. During questioning, Majors admitted to recording sexually explicit acts between himself and the child, and that he had taken around 40 sexually explicit videos and images of the abuse.
When searching Majors' phone, authorities found four sexually explicit videos of Majors and the child and numerous saved images of child porn depicting known and unknown victims throughout the world that Majors collected from online sources. Majors also admitted to trading at least one of the images online with an unknown person in exchange for images of child porn.
The case was investigated by the US Attorney's Office, the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, the US Marshal's Office, Shelbyville Police Department, and the FBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.