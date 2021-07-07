NASHVILLE – A woman wants to warn others about a strange encounter she came across last Saturday at Shelby Park.
She says she witnessed a naked man inappropriately touching himself under a pavilion near the greenway. She does not want to be identified but wants to share the moments she recalls.
“As I got closer I could see through the flats of the pavilion that he wasn’t wearing any clothes,” the woman said. She says she couldn’t believe what she witnessed.
“I was passing and he was fully exposed and masturbating,” the woman said. Shocked and startled by this man's actions, she called park police and left a message since it was a holiday weekend.
“I wanted to yell or do something to stop him cause there’s kids here at the park, there’s baseball games going on,” the woman said.
Today News 4’s crews spotted mounted patrol officers in the park. It's also an unsettling situation for mom's we ran into today with their kids.
“It's definitely worrisome. We take our daughter here at least once or twice a week,” said Abby.
After this incident, the woman posted her encounter online. She heard other people’s experience of a similar situation in the same area. “I’ve heard other stories once I posted about this just to warn people that this has happened before at this park near the playground with teenage girls and someone coming out and exposing themselves,” the woman said.
She says she would hate for this to happen to someone else, especially a young child or family walking through the park. News 4 reached out to Park Police to see if anyone else has reported similar incidents. News 4 is waiting on a reply.
