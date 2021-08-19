MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee, Shelby County officials have decided to reinstate a county-wide mask mandate.
The mandate goes into effect Friday morning at 7 and will effectively require masks in all indoor settings.
Indoor mask requirement to go into effect in Shelby County on Friday at 7:00 a.m. in order to slow the spread of the Delta variant and relieve stress on area hospitals. Masks at outdoor events will remain optional, but are recommended for unvaccinated people. #ContinuetheCourse pic.twitter.com/45ny54stKt— Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 18, 2021
Shelby County Health says wearing masks in outdoor settings will remain optional.
On Wednesday Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said his county has seen 120 more hospitalizations from COVID-19 over the last week.
The mask mandate will apply to everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status.
