MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Tennessee, Shelby County officials have decided to reinstate a county-wide mask mandate. 

The mandate goes into effect Friday morning at 7 and will effectively require masks in all indoor settings. 

Shelby County Health says wearing masks in outdoor settings will remain optional. 

On Wednesday Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said his county has seen 120 more hospitalizations from COVID-19 over the last week. 

The mask mandate will apply to everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of vaccination status. 

 
 

