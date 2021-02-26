(WMSV) - The Shelby County Health Department Director has resigned after an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Health and federal authorities into the wasted COVID vaccine doses.
Director Alisa Haushalter resigned on Friday, our sister station WMC confirmed. State health officials have been investigating expired and excess vaccines found in Shelby County. TDH officials also found out there were vaccines that may have been stolen by volunteer at one of the sites.
State Health Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey said on Feb. 3, two children were "inappropriately vaccinated at Appling site." There was no report made to the state or federal partners, TDH said.
“Not only was the leadership there being told everything is OK. We don’t have any evidence that they actually verified that for themselves. We don’t see any process for accountability or confirmation there," Piercey said. “Which has undoubtedly, potentially harmed some folks and withheld vaccine from people who needed it.”
Also on that same day, volunteer for the Shelby County Health Department is suspected of stealing multiple vaccine doses, TDH said. Again, no report was made to the state or federal partners, TDH said.
On Feb. 25, TDH officials said their general counsel notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the potential theft. The CDC as well as Operation Warp Speed is also assisting in this investigation.
TDH said Shelby County Health Department reported the following amounts of doses of COVID vaccines expired:
- February 3 Expiration of 1,056 doses
- February 9 Expiration of 198 doses
- February 10 Expiration of 72 doses
- February 12 Expiration of 84 doses
- February 14 Expiration of 90 doses
- Unknown date Expiration of 78 doses
- February 15 Expiration of 840 doses
- Unknown date Wastage of 18 unused doses
- February 23 Wastage of 64 (plus 12) unused doses
The governor talked about the COVID vaccine wastage in Memphis on Friday afternoon.
I am on the ground in Memphis because it’s been a very tough couple of weeks for Shelby County. We will ensure that residents here get the vaccines they need and there is a seamless transition in efforts. pic.twitter.com/6xARMuz6MB— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) February 26, 2021
News 4 will have more on the developments with this story on air and online.
