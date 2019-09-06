In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, VCFD firefighters respond to a boat fire off the coast of southern California, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. The U.S. Coast Guard said it has launched several boats to help over two dozen people "in distress" off the coast of southern California. (Ventura County Fire Department via AP)
A memorial outside Truth Aquatics for the victims of the Conception boat fire, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)
Flowers float on the water near the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Colin Martz, an intern at Santa Barbara Sailing Center, places flowers at a dolphin statue at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. A fire raged through a boat carrying recreational scuba divers anchored near an island off the Southern California coast early Monday, leaving multiple people dead and hope diminishing that any of the more than two dozen people still missing would be found alive. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
This image made from video released by TowBoatUS Ventura shows a burning out charter dive boat "Conception," before it sank off Santa Cruz Island, near the coast of Ventura County, Calif., early Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (Capt. Paul Amaral/TowBoatUS Ventura via AP)
This Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, image from video released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter video screen, as crew responds to the vessel "Conception" boat fire off Santa Cruz Island near Santa Barbara, Calif. Officials say no one likely escaped the flames that tore through a boat packed with scuba divers and the search for survivors has been called off. Authorities said Tuesday that no one has been found alive. Only five of crew members sleeping on the top deck were able to escape early Monday. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
A photo left at a memorial for the victims of the Conception vessel reads "I love you Allie - and you know I always Will! I'll miss you forever. Rob," placed at the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Officials say no one likely escaped the flames that tore through a boat packed with scuba divers and the search for survivors has been called off. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
A memorial for the victims of the Conception vessel is seen outside of the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Officials say no one likely escaped the flames that tore through a boat packed with scuba divers and the search for survivors has been called off. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)
This undated photo provided by the Fremont, Calif., School District shows physics teacher Scott Chan. While authorities have not yet released the names of any victims, a district representative says Chan was one of those aboard the dive boat Conception that burned and sank off Santa Cruz Island Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. (Fremont School District via AP)
Officials said Tuesday that 34 people died after a boat packed with scuba divers caught fire near an island off the Southern California coast and they have called off search efforts for survivors.
Maya Upton, of Santa Barbara, Calif., places flowers at outside of the Sea Landing at Santa Barbara Harbor in Santa Barbara on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
SANTA BARBARA, CA (WSMV) -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office released identities of some people killed in the dive boat fire this week.
A 62-year-old doctor from Germantown in Shelby County was named among the victims.
Dr. Ted Strom has been identified by Memphis NBC affiliate WMC, and was reported as a pathologist at the Memphis VA Medical Center, as well as a UT Health Sciences Center faculty member.
Authorities said Friday that the bodies of 33 of the 34 presumed dead had been recovered.
The Memphis V.A. confirmed Strom's passing in a release provided to WMC:
“The leadership and staff of the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Ted Strom," reads a statement from Col. David Dunning (ret.), U.S. Army. "His exceptional service to Veterans as a staff physician is a testament to the type person that he was. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this time. He will certainly be missed.”
Strom was one of the passengers trapped below deck on the dive boat Conception, out on a three day diving excursion near Santa Cruz island off the coast of Ventura County, California.
