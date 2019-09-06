SANTA BARBARA, CA (WSMV) -- The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office released identities of some people killed in the dive boat fire this week.

A 62-year-old doctor from Germantown in Shelby County was named among the victims.

Dr. Ted Strom has been identified by Memphis NBC affiliate WMC, and was reported as a pathologist at the Memphis VA Medical Center, as well as a UT Health Sciences Center faculty member.

The Memphis V.A. confirmed Strom's passing in a release provided to WMC:

“The leadership and staff of the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Ted Strom," reads a statement from Col. David Dunning (ret.), U.S. Army. "His exceptional service to Veterans as a staff physician is a testament to the type person that he was. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his family during this time. He will certainly be missed.”

Strom was one of the passengers trapped below deck on the dive boat Conception, out on a three day diving excursion near Santa Cruz island off the coast of Ventura County, California.