RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Rutherford County Fire Rescue is responding to a shed fire on the 200 block of Rucker Road that has spread to a home.
Shed fire spreads to home, causing attic fire. RCFR and multiple volunteer agencies working this structure fire today on Rucker Ln. No injuries are involved. pic.twitter.com/AwApOAkD8Y— Rutherford County Fire Rescue-Special Operations (@RCFireRescue) July 18, 2019
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, there were no injuries in the house and shed fire. Multiple agencies are on the scene working to put the fire out.
Rucker Road was closed in the area for some time during the fire investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
