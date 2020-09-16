WARREN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Jordan Stevens.

That’s the name Aileen Stevens wants people to remember when thinking about this past Sunday, the carjacking, and murder of her husband.

“I want people to realize that whatever he did, he did it for me, the baby. And you know I don’t want the focus to be on the bad guy. I want the focus to be on the good guy and that was my husband.”

The expecting mom, attending a vigil for Jordan Wednesday night on the field outside of Hickory Creek Elementary School. It’s the same school she went to as a child and now teaches kindergarten at.

Though she wasn’t teaching on that field, as the sun went down and candles glowed, people learned more about Jordan.

“People are angry. I’m not angry because either way it was going to happen. I just want people to know he did what he needed to do. He did everything perfect. And if they knew who Jordan was, he was a calm, collected person,” says Aileen. She remembers him was even calm during the carjacking.

She continues, “Everybody’s saying what could have happened? Or what could you have done differently? And that’s how the book was written. That’s how God had it planned out. I can’t change that and no one can change that.”

Leaning on her faith, Aileen says she’s confident that Jordan is in heaven, “he’s going to be watching and taking care of all of us. That’s just, you just got to have that strength.” She even says both prayed for the suspect during the carjacking.

“I think one of the biggest things that allowed this to happen was when Jordan told the man, he was like you know we’re going to pray for you, you’re going to go on and do what you need to do.” She continues with the pray she said out loud, “after that moment he just kind of looked at us and just looked away and he was like you shouldn’t have prayed. You shouldn’t have done that.”

Now Aileen is thinking about laying Jordan to rest and taking care of her baby as a single mother. “She won’t have a father but she’ll have a whole family support. She’ll have me and his memory.”

Services for Jordan Stevens are scheduled for Friday at the First Baptist in McMinnville. Visitation begins at 10AM followed by the funeral at 1PM. The church plans on livestreaming the funeral.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend to help Aileen.

