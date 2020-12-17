NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal is coming to Nashville to help families during the holidays.
One hundred-twenty-five families will receive fresh food and produce for an entire week.
O’Neal is working with Pepsi for the Stronger Together Holiday Market on Friday morning.
The socially distanced event is taking place at Jones Paideia Elementary School.
"This is Christmas a lot of people going to wake up on Christmas, no food, no trees, no toys and if we can prevent that especially in a small way, we definitely want to do that,” O’Neal said.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is also part of this event
with Kroger and Five Star Food Service.
Other big names like duo Locash and Chris Kirkpatrick from N’Sync will take part in the event as well.
