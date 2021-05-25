DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - It's never too early to talk about the weekend and this one is the start of an exciting grand reopening in Old Hickory.
Beginning Friday, the Lakewood Theatre Company will hold its 'Shakespeare in the Park' every weekend until June 13th.
The play this year is 'Much Ado About Nothing,' by William Shakespeare. This is the first time many of their actors will be performing in front of an audience in nearly two years due to the pandemic.
The event will also host food trucks and concessions each night on Hadley Avenue.
Tickets are only available at the door for $15. The Lakewood Theatre Company will accept Square, Venmo, and cash.
