Quake Drill

Children participate in the "Great California ShakeOut" earthquake drill at the Para Los Ninos Elementary School in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2009. Participants are urged to drop, cover and hold on, the recommended procedure to protect oneself from falling objects in an earthquake, according to the recommendations by the Earthquake Country Alliance (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

 Damian Dovarganes

NASHVILLE - (WSMV) Tennessee along with 13 other central and southern U.S. states will coordinate with the annual Great Central ShakeOut drill to raise awareness about the great importance of earthquake preparedness.

On International ShakeOut Day, which is this Thursday, participants will practice proper self-protection measures during an earthquake. 

“The emergencies Tennesseans have faced over the past two years – COVID-19, devastating floods, tornados, a Christmas Day bombing – show us that if a disaster can happen, it will happen,” said Patrick Sheehan, Director of the  Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) in a statement.

TEMA is currently working to register local businesses, communities, organizations, schools, and residents for the ShakeOut drill. 

“We don’t know when the next earthquakes will happen, but we can prepare and learn how you can protect yourself, your family, your business, and your community before the ground starts shaking,” Sheehan added.

The three proper actions for protection during an earthquake are to drop to the ground, cover under a sturdy object, and hold on until the movement ceases.

If there is not a solid desk or table to hide under, cover your head and neck with your arms.  

To register and participate in the ShakeOut, visit The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut - Get Ready. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.