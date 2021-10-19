NASHVILLE - (WSMV) Tennessee along with 13 other central and southern U.S. states will coordinate with the annual Great Central ShakeOut drill to raise awareness about the great importance of earthquake preparedness.
On International ShakeOut Day, which is this Thursday, participants will practice proper self-protection measures during an earthquake.
“The emergencies Tennesseans have faced over the past two years – COVID-19, devastating floods, tornados, a Christmas Day bombing – show us that if a disaster can happen, it will happen,” said Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) in a statement.
TEMA is currently working to register local businesses, communities, organizations, schools, and residents for the ShakeOut drill.
“We don’t know when the next earthquakes will happen, but we can prepare and learn how you can protect yourself, your family, your business, and your community before the ground starts shaking,” Sheehan added.
The three proper actions for protection during an earthquake are to drop to the ground, cover under a sturdy object, and hold on until the movement ceases.
If there is not a solid desk or table to hide under, cover your head and neck with your arms.
To register and participate in the ShakeOut, visit The Great Central U.S. ShakeOut - Get Ready.
