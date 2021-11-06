NASHVILLE (WSMV) - November is National Diabetes Month.
As part of the campaign to raise awareness in Middle Tennessee, the Dorothy Marie Kinnard Foundation held a “Shake Your Rump to the Funk” dance.
It’s a disease that impacts millions of Americans – diabetes. It’s a conversation that two Nashville women are trying to have with the public, and they’re doing so in a very lively way.
The dance was created by a Tennessee Titans cheerleader.
It was repurposed to create awareness to diabetes.
News 4 reporter Caresse Jackman participated in the dance.
