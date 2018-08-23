New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is opening its doors in Green Hills on Thursday.
The restaurant, located in the Hill Center along Hillsboro Pike, is the first to open in Tennessee.
The first 100 people in line on Thursday had the chance to make their own bouquet from Amelia's flower truck.
The Nashville location's menu features an exclusive burger. The "Crackle Shack Burger" is topped with seasoned cracklins from Peg Leg Porker.
Other items unqiue to Nashville are the "Pie Oh My," which is vanilla custard with a slice of seasonal pie, and the "Caramel Burbon Twist," which is vanilla custard with chocolate sprinkles and caramel sauce.
Shake Shack opened in New York City in 2004. Since the, the company has expanded to more than 180 locations across 23 states.
