"It can't keep happening. It cant," said Julie Herring during a News4 interview in March.
Herring used to work for Metro Public Works.
She said, for years, she was sexually harassed by the same metro contractor inside a Public Works trailer.
"I'm, again, sitting at my desk and, I mean, his zipper was against my cheek," said Herring.
Herring's coworker saw what happened and reported it to Human Resources.
Ultimately, they found there was "insufficient evidence" to prove sexual harassment.
Still they made him take sexual harassment awareness and prevention training, something he never had to do before because of a loophole uncovered by News4: while all Metro employees are required to take sexual harassment prevention and awareness training, the city's thousands of contractors are not.
"It saddened me and it angered me somewhat as well," said Metro councilmember Angie Henderson.
Henderson along with council members Kathleen Murphy, Jeremy Elrod and Burkley Allen saw our story and decided to take action.
They proposed an ordinance requiring contractors to take the same sexual harassment awareness and prevention training.
"We need to protect our employees and we need to protect the public and hold those contractors to the same standard that we hold our employees," said Henderson.
For Herring, it's a small step in the right direction.
"It's not going to fix my situation, but for the future and for anybody else, I hope to God that it saves them from having to go through what I went through"
The ordinance goes before council for its third and final reading November 6th.
