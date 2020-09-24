NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many Nashville non-profits are counting on virtual fundraisers to keep their work going, like this weekend's Mad Hatter.
The event benefits the Sexual Assault Center, which for 40 years has helped men, women and children get the life-changing counseling they need.
Derrick McKissack is one of them.
He was just 12 when he was assaulted by a man his family thought they could trust.
"I still remember the first time when it happened. I came home and I got in the shower and I scrubbed myself as hard as I could, and it's still like that shame, fear, guilt, doubt and I just was numb," said McKissack.
He carried his secret for decades until he finally turned to the Sexual Assault Center for counseling, putting in a year of hard work he says changed his life.
Today McKissack leads his own support program called Victims to Victor. He visits Tennessee prisons, where experts said many victims of sexual assault often find themselves if they don't get help.
"I'm able to give back, and to me that's the best feeling. It's like I'm free and that's like the best feeling. I never thought in my life I would get to that point," said McKissack.
The Sexual Assault Center offers a number of services, including its Safe Clinic, which provides free medical legal exams after an assault.
News4's Tracy Kornet will be co-hosting the virtual Mad Hatter event beginning at 5:30 p.m. For information on the event, click here.
