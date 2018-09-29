NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Thursday’s hearing regarding involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Dr. Christine Ford, the woman who accused him of sexual assault, captivated the nation.
Many who watched the testimony have personally experienced assault in their own lives.
The National Sexual Assault Hotline reported a 201-percent increase in calls on Thursday due to the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.
The Sexual Assault Center in Middle Tennessee saw the same thing.
President Rachel Freeman said one of the biggest reasons why victims often don’t come forward is out of fear they won’t be believed.
“We don’t want to believe people we respect, care about, trust. We don’t want to believe those people would do something cruel and unimaginable,” said Freeman. “In order to stop this cycle, we have to believe. Perpetrators, offenders, they’re going to continue to get away with this if we don’t, as a whole society, as a community stand up and say enough is enough.”
Freeman said 80-to-90 percent of people sexually assaulted experience it at the hands of somebody they know and trust.
It’s not unusual to see a spike in calls from victims when assaults are making the national headlines.
The Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee's crisis and support line is available 24 hours a day for anyone in need of support, referrals and information for themselves or someone they know including assistance immediately following a sexual assault by calling 1-800-879-1999.
