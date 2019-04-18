NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Sexual Assault of Center of Nashville, a non-profit and national model for how to treat victims of sexual assault, will host a first-of-its-kind dual fundraising event on April 25, the first day of the NFL Draft in Nashville.
The “1-in-6” breakfast will feature keynote speaker Kenny Anderson. The former NBA star and head basketball coach at Fisk University will share his personal story of child sexual abuse.
The name is a reference to the unfortunate fact that 1 in 6 boys will be raped before they turn 18.
The "98 Seconds" luncheon features Dr. Shree Walker of Metro Nashville Public Schools and Olympian Kassie Powell, who will share their stories of abuse and healing. Statistics show every 98 seconds someone is sexually assaulted in the United States.
Both events will be held Thursday, April 25 at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel at 2100 West End Avenue.
David Plazas, opinion editor of the Tennessean, will emcee the breakfast. News4 Anchor Tracy Kornet will emcee the luncheon. Tickets are still available.
The dual fundraisers follow a first-of-its-kind live-stream event and in-depth conversation on April 16th, also hosted by the pair. Kornet and Plazas interviewed multiple sexual assault experts about the increased reporting of rape, media coverage, and the evidence-based therapy helping survivors heal for more than 40 years at the Sexual Assault Center of Nashville.
The broadcast included a live tour of the SAFE Clinic, the first stand-alone, non-hospital clinic where adults and children ages 16 and above can receive a forensic rape exam at no cost.
The clinic is located inside the Sexual Assault Center at 101 French Landing Drive in Nashville.
Sexual Assault Nurse Practitioners (SANE) at the SAFE Clinic have performed more than 112 exams since opening in September-- more than they were expecting for all of 2019.
For more information, go to sacenter.org.
