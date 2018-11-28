The holidays are supposed to be a happy time, but for some it is very traumatizing.
The Sexual Assault Center in Nashville says the number of calls to its 24-hour hotline spike in December, especially at night.
“Often times it’s somebody whether it’s an adult survivor or a rape survivor who just needs somebody to talk to while they’re home alone or while they’re feeling maybe triggered by some type of holiday event," said Rachel Freeman, president of the Sexual Assault Center.
January and February are also two of the busiest months for the Sexual Assault Center when it comes to people wanting to visit with a counselor. She believes triggers during the holiday contributes to the increase.
“It’s typically because during the holiday period we let the hustle and bustle of the holiday take over our lives and we put our own self-care, our own stuff on hold," said Freeman.
Freeman says 80 to 90 percent of people are abused by someone they know.
“If someone in your family abused you and then you are having multiple holiday gatherings between November and the end of December, you are constantly being faced with somebody who has hurt you or somebody who didn’t believe you or somebody who didn’t support you," said Freeman.
Freeman says setting boundaries before holiday gatherings can help.
“Knowing that here are my boundaries. I want to sit by my aunt and my cousin. I don’t want to sit next to my step-dad and just going into every family event knowing here are the things I can handle and here is how I can handle it," said Freeman. “Is there somebody within your family you can contact ahead of time and say okay here is what I’m dealing with, can you support me through this?”
Freeman says it's best to get help as quickly as possible if you have been abused. You can call the 24-hour sexual assault hotline at 1-800-879-1999.
News4 also reached out to Metro Police to see if there is a spike in domestic violence during the holidays. Police say there is typically no increase in the number of reports.
