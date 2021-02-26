NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville’s Sexual Assault Center is working to create more access to services for sexual abuse survivors in the Black community.
Folks with the Sexual Assault Center say the role of the Black client services team is to create innovative ways to connect people in the Black community to services they need to become survivors.
Avis Littleton’s abuse started when she was five, but she says it wasn't until she sought out therapy that healing could begin.
“You don’t know who you are. You can’t be your fullest person. You can’t make the best decisions because it’s impacted by what you think of yourself,” Littleton said.
The Sexual Assault Center says many victims of sexual assault don't take that extra step, especially in the Black community.
So they had to get creative.
“It was through the book club and through creating more awareness and knowledge that these women moved into therapy,” said SAC Engagement Manager Sharon Travis. “But if therapy was the first option, it would have never got there.”
It's something Littleton says was a powerful stepping stone for her.
“That spark in me gave me courage to go to my church — they allowed me to do a one day conference, and we had a panel where we talked about domestic violence, sexual assault and just mental health as a whole, trying to remove the stigma,” Littleton said.
Littleton hopes others will seek out the safe space they need to heal.
“Not too many Black women have a space where they can talk about that without judgement — without fear of being talked about,” she said.
“We have those conversations with clients who just say there is a different level of comfort when working with somebody who looks like you,” said Statewide Training Specialist Jordan Owens.
