Predators could be talking to your children online and you may not even know it.
The FBI said they're seeing more cases of sextortion right here in the Midstate.
It usually starts in a chat group. The FBI told News4 video games are where a lot of predators are lurking because so many people are joining in online.
They typically target kids anywhere from 10 to 17 years old, but they've seen cases involving kids as young as 7.
Children in online chat groups may think they're only talking with friends. It turns out they might be talking with someone pretending to be their age.
“They’re gaining trust in someone whose not even real," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matthew Espenshade with the FBI said.
Espenshade said that's just the first step. Then predators will convince kids to go a step further.
"Sending naked pictures of themselves or something to that effect and then using that first bit of bait that they would get in order to extort the child to take further and further sexual actions online," Espenshade said.
It's called sextortion. Nationwide, the FBI said the cases are in the hundreds and Middle Tennessee is part of that.
Espenshade explained why victims sometimes don't speak up.
“Because it’s really embarrassing. How are you going to bring it to your parents and the fear of what may happen to you when you reveal that to someone," Espenshade said.
That's what the predators want to happen.
The FBI said parents need to look out for a change in their child's behavior:
- Fewer conversations with parents
- Backing away from friends
Espenshade also told News4 kids sharing passwords with their parents is key.
“If they know their accounts are being monitored regularly, they’re less likely to do things that they know are wrong," Espenshade said.
This can have some dangerous consequences for children who become victims. In some cases, the FBI said it can lead to suicide.
There are resources for parents who want to learn more:
