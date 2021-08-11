NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and 72 other members of the House of Representatives have asked Gov. Bill Lee to ask for a special session related to COVID-19.

The letter from Sexton and House members to Lee was dated Wednesday.

“We write today to request that you call an extraordinary session of the General Assembly in order for the legislature to convene and address misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials. It is of the utmost urgency to move quickly due to the potential of significant harm to Tennesseans,” the letter stated.

