NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and 72 other members of the House of Representatives have asked Gov. Bill Lee to ask for a special session related to COVID-19.

The letter from Sexton and House members to Lee was dated Wednesday.

“We write today to request that you call an extraordinary session of the General Assembly in order for the legislature to convene and address misdirected and mandated responses to COVID-19 by local entities and officials. It is of the utmost urgency to move quickly due to the potential of significant harm to Tennesseans,” the letter stated.

“We believe there is a need to curtail the outreach by independent health boards and officials, confirm a parent’s right to make decisions that impact the mental and physical health of their children, provide support and direction to schools to ensure educators are properly compensated for COVID-19 leave, and protect all Tennesseans from misdirected mandated designed to limit their ability to make their own decisions.

“We believe there is much debate and action needed around the appropriate balance of parents’ right to make healthcare decisions for their children and the government’s ability to mandate healthcare decisions upon them. Finally, in addition to the debate needed around continued COVID-19 mandates, the General Assembly needs to evaluate the ongoing discrimination of Tennesseans by prohibiting their access to buildings due only to their vaccination status.”

Sexton said on social media that parents should make and be in charge fo their children's healthcare decisions.

"Unelected bureaucrats and local entities taking away parental choice destroys their freedom and liberty," Sexton wrote. "We need to stand with our parents and teachers.

"Looking forward to working with Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee House GOP on a special session to address these issues."

Parents should make & be in charge of their children’s healthcare decisions. Unelected bureaucrats & local entities taking away parental choice destroys their freedom & liberty. We need to stand with our parents & teachers! pic.twitter.com/loUG0lBv0j — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) August 11, 2021

The governor's office said it was reviewing the request.

Sexton attended an event with Lee on Wednesday morning at a Chattanooga school and talked about giving parents the option.

“I don’t think we’ve said the locals shouldn’t do what they think is best with no mask mandate, but I think on the alternative, parents should have choices to do what they think, whether that’s allowing them to opt out of the mask mandate, if that’s what they think,” Sexton said Wednesday morning. “I think there’s options. I think what we’ve seen across the state in Shelby, Davidson and Williamson County last night is a lot of parents who feel differently this year than they did last year, and I think that’s the debate that’s worth having.”

Speaker Cameron Sexton drafting request letter for special session following new mask mandates NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - House Speaker Cameron Sexton says he is drafting a letter to request a special session from Governor Bill Lee after a n…

Lee, at the same event, said he has no plans to institute a statewide shut down or mandate masks again.

“I don’t think interventions in a vaccinated population or in a population that has access to the vaccination is appropriate. I have no plans to shut down or mandate masks,” Lee said Wednesday morning. “What I believe is that parents care most about their children and the health of their children, and impacts to the health of their children, are best understood by the parent of that child. Anything that we can do to give parents input to give parents the choice to make certain parents are making the decisions, that’s what I believe should be happening across the state.”

Sexton had said that he would call for a special session if Tennessee school districts mandated masks in the classroom.

In Middle Tennessee, Metro Schools and Marshall County implemented mask mandates. Shelby County also instituted a mandate for all county schools, whether a part of the county school system or one of the independent school districts in the county. On Tuesday night, Williamson County instituted a mask mandate for elementary school students while Henry County instituted a mask mandate for all students.

House Speaker plans to ask for special session if school systems enact mask mandate Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton said he would call for a special session if a school system enacted a mask mandate.

Lee told News4 a special session was not out of the question.