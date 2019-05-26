NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- An Arizona woman snuck away from her captor while being forced into prostitution at a hotel on Sidco Drive in south Nashville Sunday.
The 27-year-old woman was able to sneak out of the room and sought help. She told officers she was taken against her will from Arizona May 18th, and forced into prostitution.
She told officers that her captor, 30-year-old Anna Gutierrez, was placing internet ads and then forcing the victim to engage in prostitution with the men that responded.
She was able to provide officers with sufficient information that enabled police to arrest Gutierrez when she left the hotel. Gutierrez is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond, and the victim is now being cared for by an organization that specializes in caring for victims of sex trafficking.
