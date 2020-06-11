NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An employee with the Metro Parks Community Center has tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said on Thursday.
The unidentified employee worked at Sevier Park Community Center and since the test has been self-isolating at home under the care of a doctor.
The employee's last day worked was June 6 and tested positive on Tuesday. City officials said the employee was sent home after "a mandatory temperature check which is required prior to each work shift."
The Sevier Park Community Center has been cleaned and sanitized since the incident. The facility will remain open to the public, because health officials said "the likelihood of spread is minimal." Visitors to Sevier Park Community Center will have to adhere to the following protocols:
- All staff and patrons are required to wear face coverings
- Gymnasiums open at half capacity (staff monitored) for fitness related activities - No open gym, no physical contact or equipment sharing sports
- Restrooms open (only 2 at a time)
- Water Fountains and Meeting Rooms are closed
