SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Leaders in Sevier County are expected to make a decision on whether the county will require face masks in public or not today.
City and county leaders are consulting with the Sevier County Health Department and legal counsel to determine the implementation of this order in Sevier County. We hope to have a determination by Monday based on those consultations. (2/2)— Sevier County (@SevierCounty) July 4, 2020
Sevier County is home to Gatlinburg, Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
The decision follows Executive Order No. 54 from Governor Bill Lee, which allows 89 Tennessee counties to initiate their own public mask mandates.
