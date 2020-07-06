SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Leaders in Sevier County are expected to make a decision on whether the county will require face masks in public or not today.

Sevier County is home to Gatlinburg, Dollywood and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The decision follows Executive Order No. 54 from Governor Bill Lee, which allows 89 Tennessee counties to initiate their own public mask mandates.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.