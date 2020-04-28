Severity of COVID-19 in younger age groups

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An infectious disease expert said he is seeing strokes in young people and they should take the virus more seriously.
In Nashville, a staggering percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 are young. Numbers from the Metro Health Department show that almost half of the people who tested positive are under 40.
The 31 to 40 age group has 463 positive cases. The only age group that's higher is the age group 21 – 30 with 660 positive cases. So, 21 to 40-year-olds make up nearly half of the cases in Nashville.
"Some people still seem to believe that if you are young and healthy, you shouldn't worry about the virus,” Dr James Hildreth, Meharry Medical College, said. "But hello, we now know that if you're young and healthy, you can die from strokes."
"The virus is causing unusual clotting in both the veins and arteries we have not seen before so people in their 30's and 40's and 50's who are otherwise healthy people are dying from strokes without any indication they were sick," Hildreth said.
The CDC has added six new symptoms of COVID-19.
"They include chills, shaking, shaking with chills, headache and a couple of other things. This reflects that the receptor for this is all over the body,” Hildreth said.
This is why Hildreth said it may be causing blood clotting or shutting down the kidneys. Hildreth said this is why widespread testing is so important and can save lives.
"If I had had some sort of pre-existing condition, I feel like I would be in the hospital today,” Andy Pierotti, who is a COVID-19 survivor, said. “Please take this virus seriously."
Twenty-four people have died in Nashville with two more on Monday night. Most were older or in bad health. But, experts said people of every age could carry the virus and spread it to the vulnerable.
