Nashville COVID testing

FILE photo of COVID-19 testing lines at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. 

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With the threat of severe weather in the midstate today, Metro officials have put out a severe weather plan for its COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers. 

The plan states that if lightning strikes, center personnel will take cover in the buildings on site for 30 minutes. However, if you're under the testing tent, you will still be swabbed. 

Metro OEM officials say the centers may temporarily close due to weather conditions. 

News4 will bring you the latest updates on COVID-19 Community Assessment Center closures and severe weather. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.