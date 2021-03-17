NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With the threat of severe weather in the midstate today, Metro officials have put out a severe weather plan for its COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers.
Please plan to stay #WeatherAware today. @NWSNashville is tracking some severe weather potential. Our COVID19 Assessment Centers have a Severe Weather Plan that will be in place. pic.twitter.com/pxbZOjakuL— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 17, 2021
The plan states that if lightning strikes, center personnel will take cover in the buildings on site for 30 minutes. However, if you're under the testing tent, you will still be swabbed.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Wednesday’s possible severe weather could impact the Midstate.
Metro OEM officials say the centers may temporarily close due to weather conditions.
News4 will bring you the latest updates on COVID-19 Community Assessment Center closures and severe weather.
