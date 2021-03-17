NASHVILLE (WSMV) - With the threat of severe weather in the midstate today, Metro officials have put out a severe weather plan for its COVID-19 Community Assessment Centers.

The plan states that if lightning strikes, center personnel will take cover in the buildings on site for 30 minutes. However, if you're under the testing tent, you will still be swabbed.

Midstate prepares for possible severe weather NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Wednesday’s possible severe weather could impact the Midstate.

Metro OEM officials say the centers may temporarily close due to weather conditions.

News4 will bring you the latest updates on COVID-19 Community Assessment Center closures and severe weather.