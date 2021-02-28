School Closings generic

Some schools in Middle Tennessee will be opening late on Monday due to the severe weather. 

Schools in Cheatham, Dickson, Humphreys, and Todd counties will open two hours later on Monday morning. 

Houston firefighters are responding to a mudslide that closed Highway 147 at Baggett Hollow Road. Authorities said Highway 147 would remain closed until Monday. Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area

UPDATED at 8 PM 2/28/2021 🚧🚧🚧 Per TDOT this area will remain CLOSED tonight into tomorrow 🚧🚧🚧 ****ATTENTION *** Hwy...

Posted by Houston County, TN Fire Department on Sunday, February 28, 2021

There are currently 111 Dickson County and 1,316 NES customers without power as of 8 p.m. For NES customers to check outages, click here, and for Dickson County customers, click here.  

Tornado Watch has been issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Robertson, Sumner, Wayne, and Williamson counties for 10 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson counties. There is also a flash flood warning for Cheatham, Davidson, Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson Counties until 11:00 p.m.

Stay with News 4 on air and online for any developments with this severe weather. 

 

