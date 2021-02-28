Some schools in Middle Tennessee will be opening late on Monday due to the severe weather.

Schools in Cheatham, Dickson, Humphreys, and Todd counties will open two hours later on Monday morning.

We apologize for the late announcement: However, due to reported storm damage @DCS_TN will be TWO HOURS LATE on Monday 3/01. Bus drivers will use discretion on roads. Everyone please stay safe. — Danny L. Weeks, Ed.D. (@DLWeeks83) March 1, 2021

Houston firefighters are responding to a mudslide that closed Highway 147 at Baggett Hollow Road. Authorities said Highway 147 would remain closed until Monday. Authorities advised drivers to avoid the area

There are currently 111 Dickson County and 1,316 NES customers without power as of 8 p.m. For NES customers to check outages, click here, and for Dickson County customers, click here.

NES is currently experiencing multiple outages across the Nashville area affecting about 1,300 customers due to the storms passing through. Crews will be working around the clock until power is restored to all, and will begin to venture out for repairs once it is safe to do so. — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 1, 2021

Tornado Watch has been issued for Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Robertson, Sumner, Wayne, and Williamson counties for 10 p.m.

There is a severe thunderstorm warning for Cheatham, Davidson, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson counties. There is also a flash flood warning for Cheatham, Davidson, Macon, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson, and Wilson Counties until 11:00 p.m.

4WARN Weather Alert: Strong-to-severe storms tonight A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 10 P.M.

