NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, there are tools people need to have on hand to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Severe Weather Awareness Week aims to keep Tennesseans prepared NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee's state leaders are using this week to make sure you and your family are prepared for a worst case weather sc…

A critical step in keeping you and your family safe during severe weather is to stay informed. When you are not watching television, people can turn to the 4Warn team for watches and warnings on the News 4 app.

Tornado sirens are effective, but they are only designed to warn you when you are outside. Plus, they are expensive, and not every area has them.

Most of us do have a phone, though, a great way to get weather warnings. If you haven’t already, download the News4 App by clicking here. Next make sure to turn on your notifications under settings and customize the alerts for your area.

Experts recommend a NOAA All Hazards Radio or Weather Radio. It may seem like old technology, but it works. It’s like having your own personal tornado siren with an alarm loud enough to wake most folks. Be sure to get the kind with S.A.M.E. technology on the box. That way, you can customize it for your county.

For more Severe Weather Awareness Week: