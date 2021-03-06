This week is severe weather awareness week. 4Warn Chief Meterologist Lisa Spencer shows what you can have on hand to stay weather aware.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, there are tools people need to have on hand to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

A critical step in keeping you and your family safe during severe weather is to stay informed. When you are not watching television, people can turn to the 4Warn team for watches and warnings on the News 4 app.

Tornado sirens are effective, but they are only designed to warn you when you are outside. Plus, they are expensive, and not every area has them.

Most of us do have a phone, though, a great way to get weather warnings.

Experts recommend a NOAA All Hazards Radio or Weather Radio. It may seem like old technology, but it works. It’s like having your own personal tornado siren with an alarm loud enough to wake most folks. Be sure to get the kind with S.A.M.E. technology on the box. That way, you can customize it for your county.

