News 4 classifies what are severe thunderstorms and how you can prepare yourself now during severe weather season.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - During Severe Weather Awareness Week, News4 is working for you to explain how you can prepare yourself now during severe weather season.

For Thursday the National Weather Service is focusing on severe thunderstorms, a common occurrence in the Midstate. 

Severe thunderstorms are officially defined as storms that are capable of producing hail that is an inch or larger or wind gusts over 58 mph. Hail this size can damage property such as plants, roofs and vehicles.

Winds this strong can break off large branches, knock over trees or cause structural damage to your home. Thunderstorms can also produce tornadoes, dangerous lightning and heavy rain that can cause flash flooding.

During any kind of storm, you’ll want to be inside and away from windows. And if your local meteorologist has mentioned any possibility of tornadoes, have a plan in place with your family to get to the lowest interior room of your house, like a coat closet or a half bathroom.

Have that room ready with flashlights, pillows and a weather radio, in case the power goes out.

The best thing you can do is be weather ready ahead of the storm. Have a way of getting weather alerts on your phone. To download News4 app, click here.

