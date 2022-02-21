NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The National Weather Service is holding a Severe Weather Awareness Week with a different topic each day this week.
The goal of this week is to educate community members about the importance of weather awareness. Monday's focus was flooding and flash flooding preparedness.
A good example of potential flooding areas include waterways like the Cumberland River, and on occasions, it floods the city like community members experienced in 2020.
In March 2021, Nashville and the surrounding areas experienced flash floods when floodwaters from the Cumberland and Harpeth continued to rise, killing four people.
TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan reminded people that they should find out if they’re in an area more prone to flooding and, if it’s likely, make sure they have an emergency plan and walk through it with their family.
“We see disasters occur more frequently, and they’re not always as widespread, but if you look back over the last three years here, you can see some of our flooding disasters have been 20. Thirty counties involved in those disasters,” said Sheehan.
TEMA said community members are encouraged to get flood insurance because even though there’s an upfront cost, it is far less expensive to have flood insurance than not.
Other planned topics for this week include tornado safety, severe thunderstorms, and lightning.
