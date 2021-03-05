NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A NOAA Weather Radio is so important, especially during severe weather season.

It’s an eerie sound that we don’t like to hear. Still, emergency weather alerts like tornado sirens are critical for notifying the public of dangerous weather. However, they aren’t always reliable.

Tornado sirens are designed decades ago to alert people outside that a tornado was in the area. Today, many can’t many them inside their homes, and not everyone lives close enough to one. On the flip side, they don’t always work in your specific area.

That’s why you’ll hear many meteorologists talking about the importance of NOAA Weather Radios. You should always have two ways of getting weather alerts. Our phones are one way, but just like tornado sirens, they’re not always geographically reliable.

An NOAA Weather Radio is an automated 24-hour network of weather information provided by the national weather service.

One of these can be purchased pretty much anywhere- places like Walmart, Amazon, even some grocery stores like Kroger will carry them. They run about $25 and will always alert you to any inclement weather in your location.

They plug into the wall but also have a backup source of power through batteries. For information on how to program a NOAA Weather Radio, click here.