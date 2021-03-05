NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A NOAA Weather Radio is so important, especially during severe weather season.
It’s an eerie sound that we don’t like to hear. Still, emergency weather alerts like tornado sirens are critical for notifying the public of dangerous weather. However, they aren’t always reliable.
Tornado sirens are designed decades ago to alert people outside that a tornado was in the area. Today, many can’t many them inside their homes, and not everyone lives close enough to one. On the flip side, they don’t always work in your specific area.
That’s why you’ll hear many meteorologists talking about the importance of NOAA Weather Radios. You should always have two ways of getting weather alerts. Our phones are one way, but just like tornado sirens, they’re not always geographically reliable.
An NOAA Weather Radio is an automated 24-hour network of weather information provided by the national weather service.
One of these can be purchased pretty much anywhere- places like Walmart, Amazon, even some grocery stores like Kroger will carry them. They run about $25 and will always alert you to any inclement weather in your location.
They plug into the wall but also have a backup source of power through batteries. For information on how to program a NOAA Weather Radio, click here.
News4 classifies what severe thunderstorms are and how you can prepare yourself now during severe weather season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.