NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 4 focused on what a downburst is.

Thunderstorms can have powerful winds, but how are they created? Remember when we have a strong thunderstorm, it also has a robust updraft to go along with it.

Eventually, that updraft will weaken in the storm, and in the center of that storm, you get cold air pooling in the center of it.

This trapped air will need to find a way out, collapsing out of the cloud at a very high speed. When it hits the ground, it spreads out in all directions and can damage anything in its path.

 

