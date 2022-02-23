NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 3 focused on flooding on Wednesday.

Flooding is caused by intense heavy rain that causes rapid rises in rivers, creeks, and streams, especially in low-lying areas.

It only takes about 6 inches of water to knock a person off their feet and sweep them away, and about one foot of water that surrounds a car or SUV can make it drift away from moving floodwaters.

When water levels are over one foot, we can see large vehicles being swept away at just 18 inches of water. That is why it is so important not to try and drive through a flooded roadway because you cannot tell how deep it is until you are in it.

When talking about the difference between a flash flood watch versus a flash flood warning, a watch means that conditions are right for flooding to occur; however, it does not mean flooding is happening now.

A flash flood warning means flooding is imminent or already occurring, and in that case, it is time to take action and take the proper precautions to ensure safety.